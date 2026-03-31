La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 417,095 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 26th total of 352,689 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.4 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

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About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

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La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) is the operator of France’s national lottery and one of the country’s leading gaming companies. Established in 1976 as a state-owned enterprise, the company is responsible for designing, managing and distributing a wide range of lottery games, instant-win tickets and sports betting products. Through its retail network and digital platforms, La Française des Jeux serves millions of customers in metropolitan France and its overseas territories.

The company’s core offerings include draw-based lottery games such as EuroMillions and Loto, as well as scratch-off tickets under the “Illiko” brand.

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