WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 747,366 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,159,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,366 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after buying an additional 4,942,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.