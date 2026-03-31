Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,412 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 22,177 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MSLOY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

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Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Specializing in maritime transportation, MOL operates a diverse fleet that includes container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, LNG carriers and car carriers. The company also deploys specialized vessels for chemicals and liquefied gas, serving a wide range of industries such as energy, automotive and retail.

Beyond core shipping services, MOL provides integrated logistics solutions encompassing terminal operations, port services and inland distribution.

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