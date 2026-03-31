Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 7,899 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Sjbenen Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,332,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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