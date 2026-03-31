Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $406.97 EPS

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($408.00) by $406.97, reports. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1,557.26% and a negative return on equity of 202.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

TIVC stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.01. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tivic Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivic Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tivic Health Systems

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Tivic Health Systems is a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-drug, neuromodulation-based therapies for nasal and sinus health. The company’s solutions are designed to alleviate sinus pain, pressure and congestion through gentle microcurrent and vibration stimulation. By targeting the underlying nerve pathways in the nasal passages, Tivic Health aims to provide an alternative to over-the-counter and prescription medications without introducing systemic side effects.

The flagship product, ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief, is an FDA-cleared, hand-held device intended for home use.

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