Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367,278 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $77,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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