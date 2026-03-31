Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $72,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $185.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.