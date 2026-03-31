Refined Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

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