Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 30,600 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $82,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in GATX by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,226.73. This trade represents a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,433. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.44 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. GATX’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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