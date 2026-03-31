CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.57. 957,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,472. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,659.29. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.