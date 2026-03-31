Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.
Fermi Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. Fermi has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54.
Trending Headlines about Fermi
Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 quarterly EPS slightly beat estimates (reported -$0.01 vs. consensus -$0.02), a modest upside versus expectations. MarketBeat: FRMI earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Fermi secured a $165M equipment financing facility from CSG Investments, which helps fund buildout without immediate equity dilution. MonitorDaily: $165M financing
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted operational milestones and its long?term 17 GW private power ambition in its FY25 shareholder letter — supports the narrative that management is advancing project buildout. PR Newswire: FY25 shareholder letter
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes approvals and funding progress for the Matador project—positive for long?term buildout but not yet translating into signed customers or revenue. Aktiencheck: Matador project momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Fermi reported a GAAP net loss of ~$486M (roughly $1.13/share) for FY25 and large free?cash?flow burn, raising concerns about runway and the need for further financing. FT: $486mn net loss
- Negative Sentiment: Management confirmed there is no signed cornerstone tenant for Project Matador in Amarillo, amplifying doubts about when revenues will begin. Barron’s: Needs customers fast
- Negative Sentiment: Lock?up expiration and weak results led to heavy share selling and steep near?term price pressure as retail and institutional holders offloaded stock. Blockonomi: Lock?up ends, shares plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and deep?dive pieces highlight that FRMI is effectively pre?revenue, has burned substantial cash, and lacks tenant commitments — factors that make the stock highly speculative until contracts or meaningful revenue appear. Seeking Alpha: Lack of tenant progress
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fermi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.
About Fermi
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
Further Reading
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