Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Fermi Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. Fermi has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

FRMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fermi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

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About Fermi

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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