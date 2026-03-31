Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 267,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,011. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 132,571 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,437,000 after acquiring an additional 768,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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