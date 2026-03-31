Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Lantern Pharma’s conference call:

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Management highlighted a planned FDA Type C meeting for LP-300 (mid-May 2026) proposing protocol amendments to focus on EGFR exon 21 L858R patients, extend treatment cycles to eight, and convert to a single-arm Simon two-stage design to address changing standards of care.

Management highlighted a planned FDA Type C meeting for (mid-May 2026) proposing protocol amendments to focus on EGFR exon 21 L858R patients, extend treatment cycles to eight, and convert to a single-arm Simon two-stage design to address changing standards of care. LP-184 reported encouraging Phase I data (63 patients) with a 48% clinical benefit rate at therapeutic doses, an established RP2D, biomarker-linked activity in DNA damage repair mutations, and planned precision trials in TNBC, NSCLC (KEAP1/STK11), and bladder cancer.

reported encouraging Phase I data (63 patients) with a 48% clinical benefit rate at therapeutic doses, an established RP2D, biomarker-linked activity in DNA damage repair mutations, and planned precision trials in TNBC, NSCLC (KEAP1/STK11), and bladder cancer. Wholly-owned subsidiary Starlight/STAR-001 received IND clearance for pediatric CNS trials plus multiple Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations, creating potential for several FDA Priority Review Vouchers as non-dilutive value drivers.

Wholly-owned subsidiary received IND clearance for pediatric CNS trials plus multiple Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations, creating potential for several FDA Priority Review Vouchers as non-dilutive value drivers. Lantern is commercializing its RADR/agentic AI product withZeta (AI Center of Excellence in India, 25+ beta partners, multi-tier subscription model) which management says could be a material long-term revenue stream but remains early and unproven.

Lantern is commercializing its RADR/agentic AI product (AI Center of Excellence in India, 25+ beta partners, multi-tier subscription model) which management says could be a material long-term revenue stream but remains early and unproven. Financially, the company had ~$10.1M in cash as of 12/31/25 and expects runway only to roughly late July–mid?September 2026, stating it will need to raise substantial additional funding in the near term.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantern Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantern Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

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Lantern Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of targeted cancer therapies. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lantern Pharma’s proprietary RADR® platform integrates large-scale genomic, transcriptomic and chemical data to identify novel drug candidates and predict patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment.

The company’s pipeline focuses on molecules designed to address cancers with high unmet medical need.

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