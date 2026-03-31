Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $800,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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