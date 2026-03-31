Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Up 1.0%

Veralto stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Veralto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veralto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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