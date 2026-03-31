Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

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Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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