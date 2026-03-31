WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,086 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 26th total of 3,591 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 257.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.69.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

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