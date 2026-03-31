WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,980 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 26th total of 12,741 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.35% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to the currencies and money market rates of selected emerging market countries.

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