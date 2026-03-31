Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,492 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 1,961 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CVY remained flat at $26.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

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