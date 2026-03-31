Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
Innovative Food stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Innovative Food Company Profile
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