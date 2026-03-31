Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Innovative Food stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

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Innovative Food Company Profile

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Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

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