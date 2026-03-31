PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) & Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Financial Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and PetVivo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.66 -$14.09 million ($0.16) -1.75 PetVivo $1.05 million 22.30 -$10.95 million ($0.38) -1.74

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PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Biotricity and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity beats PetVivo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

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Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About PetVivo

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PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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