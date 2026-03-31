Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDRFF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $145.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

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Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

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