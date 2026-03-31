Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Bank of China had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Bank of China Trading Down 1.4%

Bank of China stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.13. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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Bank of China Company Profile

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Bank of China (OTCMKTS: BACHY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China’s largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation’s “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

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