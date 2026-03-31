China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Releases Earnings Results

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

CSUAY opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.24.

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China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

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China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

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