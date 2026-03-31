D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

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Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

EVTL stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 429.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,580 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 446.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertical Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agreement in principle on a financing package of up to $850 million that provides near-term capital and optional follow?on funding, intended to extend the company’s runway, support Valo certification work and push back certain debt maturities. This deal is the primary operational catalyst underpinning a positive re-rating if execution continues. Reuters: Vertical Aerospace secures financing package of up to $850 million

Agreement in principle on a financing package of up to $850 million that provides near-term capital and optional follow?on funding, intended to extend the company’s runway, support Valo certification work and push back certain debt maturities. This deal is the primary operational catalyst underpinning a positive re-rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing technical progress on the Valo program — company updates on a Valo prototype and selection of strategic suppliers (e.g., Isoclima for transparencies) signal advancing maturity toward certification and production readiness, which are the key operational value drivers for EVTL. InsiderMonkey: Vertical Aerospace Fuels Confidence With Valo Prototype

Ongoing technical progress on the Valo program — company updates on a Valo prototype and selection of strategic suppliers (e.g., Isoclima for transparencies) signal advancing maturity toward certification and production readiness, which are the key operational value drivers for EVTL. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and market reaction were mixed: several outlets reported a near?term pop after the funding announcement, and some research notes set forward-looking EPS/earnings expectations — but analysts still flag execution risk and long lead times to commercialization. American Banking News: Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVTL Q1 Earnings

Analyst coverage and market reaction were mixed: several outlets reported a near?term pop after the funding announcement, and some research notes set forward-looking EPS/earnings expectations — but analysts still flag execution risk and long lead times to commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Active securities?fraud investigations have been launched by multiple law firms alleging potential disclosure issues and investor losses — this introduces legal risk, potential litigation costs, and reputational uncertainty that can pressure the stock independent of operational progress. TMCNet: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Announced GlobeNewswire: Johnson Fistel Investigation Notice

Active securities?fraud investigations have been launched by multiple law firms alleging potential disclosure issues and investor losses — this introduces legal risk, potential litigation costs, and reputational uncertainty that can pressure the stock independent of operational progress. Negative Sentiment: Material execution and balance?sheet risks remain: prior filings showed ~ $93M cash at year?end vs. a burn forecast (~$190–200M over 12 months) and EVTL still trades well below its 50? and 200?day moving averages with negative EPS — the financing reduces but does not eliminate these fundamental risks.

About Vertical Aerospace

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Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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