Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,319 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 26th total of 7,750 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 143,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

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Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EOCT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

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