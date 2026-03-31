Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,830 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 26th total of 84,706 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FREL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 434,332 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 380,393 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 761,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 344,617 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,087,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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