Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,414 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 26th total of 5,318 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF Price Performance

GXUS stock remained flat at $54.95 during trading on Tuesday. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world, outside of the United States, representing 85% of the publicly available market. GXUS was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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