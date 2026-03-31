KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,732 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 10,277 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Price Performance

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Get KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.