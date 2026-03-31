Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Posts Earnings Results

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Meritage Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.07. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

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Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

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Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS: MHGU) is a diversified hospitality company that invests in, develops and manages limited- and select-service hotels across the United States. The company’s core activities include identifying and acquiring strategic hotel assets, securing franchise affiliations with prominent lodging brands and overseeing day-to-day property operations through its in-house management platform. Meritage’s vertically integrated model seeks to capture value at each stage of the hotel lifecycle, from site selection and development to ongoing asset management and performance optimization.

Meritage partners with leading national and global hotel franchisors, typically operating under brands within the Marriott, Choice and IHG portfolios.

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