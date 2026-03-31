Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$7.30 million for the quarter.

Fleetcor Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Fleetcor Technologies stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. Fleetcor Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.94.

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Further Reading

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies.

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