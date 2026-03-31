Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$7.30 million for the quarter.
Fleetcor Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Fleetcor Technologies stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. Fleetcor Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.94.
Fleetcor Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetcor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.