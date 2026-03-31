Bank of America Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $626.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $569.00 to $626.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $466.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.45.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $588.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.96. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.95, for a total value of $4,398,585.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,938,901.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.81, for a total transaction of $5,090,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,707,270.53. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,820 shares of company stock valued at $165,495,478. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,508,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,801,000 after buying an additional 341,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 TETON?1: nebulized Tyvaso met the trial’s primary endpoint in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), showing a +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC vs. placebo at 52 weeks — a clear clinical readthrough that traders view as a major new market opportunity for Tyvaso. Business Wire: TETON?1 results

Phase 3 TETON?1: nebulized Tyvaso met the trial’s primary endpoint in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), showing a +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC vs. placebo at 52 weeks — a clear clinical readthrough that traders view as a major new market opportunity for Tyvaso. Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag + buyback momentum: earlier Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES readout for ralinepag and the company’s $2B repurchase authorization (with $1.5B in ASR agreements) have reinforced upside via both product pipeline and near?term share?count reduction. QuiverQuant: buyback & ralinepag

Ralinepag + buyback momentum: earlier Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES readout for ralinepag and the company’s $2B repurchase authorization (with $1.5B in ASR agreements) have reinforced upside via both product pipeline and near?term share?count reduction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price?target lifts: multiple shops raised targets (TD Cowen to $660 among them) and at least one upgrade pushed the stock to a 52?week high, supporting momentum and sentiment. Benzinga: target raise / upgrade

Analyst upgrades/price?target lifts: multiple shops raised targets (TD Cowen to $660 among them) and at least one upgrade pushed the stock to a 52?week high, supporting momentum and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow and heavy volume: unusually large call buying and above?average equity volume suggest short covering and speculative positioning ahead of/after the trial news (amplifies intraday moves).

Bullish options flow and heavy volume: unusually large call buying and above?average equity volume suggest short covering and speculative positioning ahead of/after the trial news (amplifies intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Market structure note — Zacks flagged that yesterday’s jump occurred on above?average volume but noted that recent earnings?estimate revision trends don’t necessarily imply sustained upside; useful reminder to distinguish event?driven moves from durable estimate upgrades. Zacks: volume vs. estimate revisions

Market structure note — Zacks flagged that yesterday’s jump occurred on above?average volume but noted that recent earnings?estimate revision trends don’t necessarily imply sustained upside; useful reminder to distinguish event?driven moves from durable estimate upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Execution/valuation and insider selling risks: a Bank of America analyst highlighted valuation and execution risk around Tyvaso’s IPF opportunity, and public filings show substantial insider sales over recent months — both are potential headwinds to sustaining a higher multiple. TipRanks: balanced view / risks

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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