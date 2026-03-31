Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.19.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,691.15. This represents a 59.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,681,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $5,373,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 409,710 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,327 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

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Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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