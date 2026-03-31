Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $234.05 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $282.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 313.7% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Vertiv by 35.5% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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