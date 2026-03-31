Morgan Stanley Upgrades Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) to Equal Weight

Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Enagas Price Performance

ENGGF stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Enagas has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Get Enagas alerts:

About Enagas

(Get Free Report)

Enagás is a Spanish energy company that specializes in the transportation and regasification of natural gas. As the independent technical manager of Spain’s gas system, the company oversees the planning, development and operation of the country’s high-pressure transmission network. Enagás’s core activities include the construction, maintenance and management of pipelines and storage facilities designed to ensure the reliable supply of natural gas to industrial, power generation and distribution customers across the Iberian Peninsula.

The company operates six liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification plants strategically located on Spain’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.