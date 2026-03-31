Phreesia’s (PHR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

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Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Evan Roberts sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $102,544.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 826,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,522,423.44. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $36,024.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,229.64. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,358 shares of company stock worth $1,123,569. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phreesia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Phreesia News

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About Phreesia

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Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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