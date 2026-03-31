Daiwa Securities Group Initiates Coverage on GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Analysts at Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.44.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $272.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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