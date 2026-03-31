Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $229.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.27 million.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

HDL stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Super Hi International has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Super Hi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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