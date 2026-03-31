Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,203,190 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 896.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Netflix were worth $125,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

NFLX opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

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Netflix Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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