CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $55,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2,870.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the sale, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,276. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.