Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,285,000 after buying an additional 716,780 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $997,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5%

BAH opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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