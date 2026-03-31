Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,434,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSW. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $65,002,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,915,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

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CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.4%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.62.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total transaction of $158,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,449. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total transaction of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,544.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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