Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,931,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,735,000 after purchasing an additional 964,500 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,164,000 after purchasing an additional 595,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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