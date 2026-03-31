Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $188.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $202.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,157.10. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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