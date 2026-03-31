Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 18.1%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,389 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 12,686 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Montana Technologies Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
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