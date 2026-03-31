Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 18.1%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,389 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 12,686 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Montana Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

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Montana Technologies Company Profile

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Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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