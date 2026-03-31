SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 764.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 146.07%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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