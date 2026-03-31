SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 505.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.41%.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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