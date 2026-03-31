Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 571,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $173.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index includes securities issued by the approximately 200 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.