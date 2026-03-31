TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. $TSI Shares Purchased by JP Wealth Management Inc.

JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,451 shares during the period. TCW Strategic Income Fund comprises 11.3% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JP Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Peter Mcmillan purchased 179,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $849,139.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,000. This represents a 876.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 257,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

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