Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MLTX Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 595.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

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