Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MLTX Q1 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 595.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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